U.S. Supreme Court plans for more expected rulings on Friday

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 19:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
The U.S. Supreme Court, with major cases yet to decide on issues including abortion and gun rights, is expected to issue rulings on Friday as well as previously announced on Thursday, according to its website.

The court has rulings remaining in 13 case in its current term, including one from Mississippi that gives its conservative majority a chance to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

