Woman arrested for marrying minor daughter to 36-year-old man in Uttarakhand

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 22-06-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 20:01 IST
Mother of a 12-year-old girl on Wednesday was arrested for marrying off her daughter to a 36-year-old man in Dharchula in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, police said.

The minor girl is three months' pregnant and she has been kept at a rehabilitation centre, they said.

It was the girl's second marriage after the failure of the first due to domestic violence, Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police Lokeshwar Singh said.

The girl's mother was arrested on Wednesday and booked under sections 370 (human trafficking) of the Indian Penal Code and 5/6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The minor's husband was arrested a couple of days ago and booked under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC, 5(1) 6 of the POCSO Act and section 9 (punishment for male adult marrying a child) of Prevention of Child Marriages Act, Singh said.

The matter was reported to the police by the child welfare department, he said.

Another child marriage was prevented in Digtoli village of Berinag sub-division in the district after convincing the groom's parents, the police officer said.

