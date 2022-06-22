Gold worth Rs 1.59 crore seized, woman passenger arrested

Over three kg of gold worth Rs 1.59 crore was seized from a woman passenger who arrived here from Colombo, the Customs authorities said on Wednesday.

The officials, on specific inputs, intercepted the passenger hailing from Tiruchirappalli at the airport here on her arrival from the island on Tuesday and confiscated the yellow metal in paste form weighing 3.4 kg concealed in her baggage, said a release from the Customs. She was arrested. Investigation is on, said the release.

