Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 1.59 crore seized, woman passenger arrested

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-06-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 20:03 IST
Gold worth Rs 1.59 crore seized, woman passenger arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Over three kg of gold worth Rs 1.59 crore was seized from a woman passenger who arrived here from Colombo, the Customs authorities said on Wednesday.

The officials, on specific inputs, intercepted the passenger hailing from Tiruchirappalli at the airport here on her arrival from the island on Tuesday and confiscated the yellow metal in paste form weighing 3.4 kg concealed in her baggage, said a release from the Customs. She was arrested. Investigation is on, said the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022