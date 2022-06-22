Left Menu

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 22-06-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 21:36 IST
Prisoner serving life imprisonment for murder escapes from jail
A prisoner serving life term imprisonment for killing his brother-in-law escaped from the Jowai Jail in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills District on Wednesday, an official said.

The prisoner identified as Shiningstar Pala, took advantage of the security breach in the jail and fled at around 2 pm, Inspector General of Prison M Kharkrang told PTI.

''Although I am waiting for an official report of the incident, preliminary investigation reveals there was negligence on the part of the jail staff,'' he said.

An FIR was lodged with the police in this regard, the IG Prison said.

Pala was sentenced by a court to life term imprisonment for killing his brother-in-law in 2018.

In January last year, two other prisoners had escaped from the same jail when they were taken to Jowai Civil Hospital.

