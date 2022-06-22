Left Menu

TV centre in Ukrainian separatist-held city of Donetsk damaged by shelling - TASS

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 22:10 IST
The Petrovskiy television centre in the Ukrainian separatist-held city of Donetsk has been badly damaged by shelling and broadcasting has been interrupted, the Russian state news agency TASS cited the local Donetsk news agency as saying on Wednesday.

The broadcast tower is still standing but part of its equipment has been damaged, while some equipment has been moved out, according to the Donetsk news agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

