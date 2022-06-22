Left Menu

Govt playing with tradition, dignity of armed forces: J-K Youth Cong on Agnipath

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-06-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 23:56 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Youth Congress on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP-led central government over the Agnipath scheme, saying it is playing with the tradition and dignity of the armed forces.

It said about 2,55,000 posts are lying vacant in Army, Navy and Air Force as the government has stopped the recruitment of the forces for the past two years.

''Narendra Modi-led government is playing with dignity-tradition-discipline of the Indian armed forces. The recruitment in armed forces on a contract basis is not right for the security of the country,'' president J-K Pradesh Youth Congress Uday Bhanu Chib said.

''What will happen to the future of the youth recruited only for four years,'' he said.

Chib said experts and retired military officers have expressed deep concern over the scheme.

''Is the Modi government playing with the 'operational preparedness' of the three services?” he asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

