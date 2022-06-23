U.S. says it's hopeful for a positive resolution soon for Sweden, Finland's NATO bid
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2022 01:43 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 01:37 IST
The United States is hopeful that there will soon be a positive resolution of the issues between Turkey, Finland and Sweden regarding the NATO accession bids of the two Nordic countries, the State Department's top diplomat for Europe said on Wednesday.
Karen Donfried, assistant secretary for Europe and Eurasian affairs, speaking at a Senate Foreign Relations hearing, said the United States was "certainly pushing" to get all parties on the same page before next week's NATO summit in Madrid.
