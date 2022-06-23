Left Menu

IMF says it will start negotiations with Tunisia within weeks over loan program

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 23-06-2022 02:35 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 02:33 IST
IMF says it will start negotiations with Tunisia within weeks over loan program
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it welcomes the economic reforms program announced by the Tunisian government this month, adding it is ready to start negotiations with Tunisia in the coming weeks over a loan program.

Tunisia, which is facing a financial crisis, is seeking to reach a deal on a $4 billion IMF loan in return for an unpopular reform package to shore up its struggling public finances.

The IMF statement comes after a visit of Jihad Azour, director of the Fund's Middle East and Central Asia Department, who met President Kais Saied and Prime Minister Najla Bouden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022