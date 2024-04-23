Tunisian coast guard retrieves bodies of 19 migrants
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 23-04-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 18:01 IST
- Country:
- Tunisia
The Tunisian coast guard has retrieved the bodies of 19 migrants who were trying to reach the Italian island of Lampedusa, the national guard said on Tuesday.
The latest incident took the number of migrant deaths off the Tunisian coast to nearly 200 in first four months of this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement