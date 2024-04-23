Left Menu

Tunisian coast guard retrieves bodies of 19 migrants

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 23-04-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 18:01 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

The Tunisian coast guard has retrieved the bodies of 19 migrants who were trying to reach the Italian island of Lampedusa, the national guard said on Tuesday.

The latest incident took the number of migrant deaths off the Tunisian coast to nearly 200 in first four months of this year.

 

