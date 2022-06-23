Left Menu

Explosion heard in Syria's Deraa city -state media

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 23-06-2022 03:17 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 03:17 IST
An explosion was heard in the Syrian city of Deraa, Syrian state media reported on Wednesday, saying it was caused by an explosive device.

Two people were injured, the state media reported.

