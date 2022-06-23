Three killed in Jharkhand's Garhwa over land dispute

Three people have been killed in incidents related to a land dispute in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, police said on Thursday.

The incidents took place at Sukhbana village in the Sadar Police Station area on Wednesday night.

Two persons – identified as Krishna Paswan (28) and Santosh Chandravanshi (30) -- were stoned to death by some people around 8.30 PM on Wednesday after 26-year-old Vimal Kumar Singh was allegedly shot dead by them, Garhwa Superintendent of Police Anjani Kumar Jha told PTI.

''The incidents appear to be related to a land dispute and further investigation is underway,'' Jha said.

A police contingent has been deployed in the village to prevent further flare-ups, he added.

