Woman complains of receiving abusive phone calls; FIR registered

An FIR has been registered after a 21-year-old woman complained of receiving abusive phone calls from some unknown mobile numbers, police said on Thursday. A case under sections 354(D) (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station on Wednesday following the complaint by the woman, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said. She said further investigation is underway. PTI NIT SRY

