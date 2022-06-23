Maha: Elderly woman's body fished out from well in Thane district

The body of an 80-year-old woman was fished out from a well at a village in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, a civic official said.

The regional disaster management cell (RDMC) received a call about a body spotted in a well at Betavade village in Diva area of the district, RDMC chief Avinash Sawant said.

Local firemen and RDMC personnel rushed to the scene and fished out the body, which was completely decomposed and swollen, he said.

The victim, Tulsabai Maruti Sonawane, was mentally challenged, and the manner in which she fell into to the well is yet to be ascertained.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered in this regard, it was stated.

