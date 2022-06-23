Russia is trying to encircle Ukrainian forces around Lysychansk - Ukrainian defense official
Russian forces are trying to encircle Ukrainian troops defending the frontline eastern city of Lysychansk, a senior Ukrainian defense official said in an online briefing on Thursday.
"The enemy has not stopped trying ... to create conditions for the encirclement of units of our forces in the Lysychansk area," said Oleksiy Gromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff.
