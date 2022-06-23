Lawrence Bishnoi admits being mastermind in Moosewala killing, says Punjab Police

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has admitted that he was the mastermind in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing and was planning it since last August, Punjab Police ADGP Pramod Ban said on Thursday.

Ban, who is also the head of the Anti-Gangster Task Force, said another accused, Baldev alias Nikku, was arrested on Thursday. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Punjab government pruned the security cover of the singer and 423 people temporarily.

''We had recently arrested Lawrence Bishnoi in the case and his remand was extended till June 27. He has admitted that he was the mastermind (in Moosewala's killing),'' Ban told reporters.

''The plan to carry out the killing was being hatched since August last year. According to our information, recce was done thrice. In January too, a different group of shooters had come to kill Moosewala but could not do so,'' the ADGP said.

He also said a receipt dated May 25 from a Fatehabad-based petrol pump was found in the vehicle used in the killing of Moosewala which led the Punjab police to unveil the trail of events.

''From CCTV footage obtained from the Fatehabad petrol pump, we identified the accused Priyavrat alias Fauji. We have arrested 13 people so far and the entire conspiracy has been unravelled,'' Ban said.

A court in Mansa had extended the police remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who was brought to the state by the Punjab Police from Delhi last week for questioning in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

The Delhi Police had arrested three persons, including two shooters in the case, officials had said on Monday adding that one of them was in touch with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar at the time of the incident.

