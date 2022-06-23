Left Menu

One dead, six rescued as fire breaks out at building in Delhi's Rohini

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 18:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A person died while at least six people were rescued after a fire broke out at a building in Rohini area here on Thursday evening, officials said.

Fire department officials said they received information about the fire in the building, comprising ground and two floors, in Sector 5, Pooth Kalan, at 4.55 pm.

Ten fire tenders are at the spot and the blaze has been brought under control, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

