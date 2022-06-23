Left Menu

Turkey, Israel working on restore ties to ambassador level -minister

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 19:05 IST
Turkey and Israel have begun work restoring their mutual diplomatic representation to ambassador level, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday as the two countries seek an end to more than a decade of strained ties.

In a joint news conference with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, Cavusoglu also said they were in close contact regarding threats to Israeli citizens in Turkey and that Ankara would not allow terrorist attacks on its territory.

