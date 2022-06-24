Left Menu

Majority of U.S. Senate votes to pass landmark gun safety bill; voting continues

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2022 07:21 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 07:21 IST
Majority of U.S. Senate votes to pass landmark gun safety bill; voting continues
A rare bipartisan package of gun safety legislation garnered enough votes to pass the U.S. Senate on Thursday, but voting continued on the bill that Democrats and Republicans hope will stem the toll of mass shootings in the United States.

