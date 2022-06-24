Commonwealth votes to keep Patricia Scotland as secretary-general -sources

Commonwealth members voted to keep Patricia Scotland as secretary-general of the 54-nation club after some members including Britain tried to oust her, two sources told Reuters after a behind-closed-doors vote.

Born in Dominica and raised in Britain, Scotland had a career as a lawyer and politician in Britain before taking up the post of secretary-general of the Commonwealth in 2016.

She was facing a challenge from Kamina Johnson Smith, the foreign minister of Jamaica.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)