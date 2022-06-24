NIA files charge sheet against 4 for smuggling FICN, gold from Dubai

The NIA on Friday filed a charge sheet before a special court here against four accused for their alleged involvement in smuggling gold and Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) into India from the UAE, officials said.

The charge sheet was filed under sections of the IPC and the UA(P) Act.

Mohammad Shahjan of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahar, Amir-Ul-Haq of Delhi's Daryaganj, Abdul Wahid of Delhi's Chand Bagh and Amandeep Singh of Ludhiana have been named in the charge sheet, an NIA spokesperson said.

The case pertains to the seizure of FICN having a face value of Rs 10 lakh and 175 gms of gold by Customs officials at the IGI airport in New Delhi from Mohammad Shahjan who had arrived from the UAE's Ras-al-Khaimah airport on January 12, the NIA said.

This case was registered by the NIA on February 8. Shahjan, who conspired with accused persons in India and abroad, knowingly smuggled FICNs and gold into India, the NIA spokesperson said, adding that his travel was facilitated by Amir-ul-Haq who had arranged for his visa and tickets to Dubai.

Amir-ul-Haq had received Amandeep Singh along with his consignment and was waiting at the airport to receive Shahjan for the consignment of FICN and gold when he was apprehended by Customs officials, the NIA said.

Abdul Wahid used to provide funds for the visa and tickets of the human couriers involved in smuggling of FICN and gold to India, and also used to dispose off the consignments received as per the directions received from Dubai based co-conspirators, the NIA said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

