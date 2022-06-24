Left Menu

Vatican praises U.S. Court decision on abortion saying it challenges world

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 24-06-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 22:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Vatican

The Vatican's Academy for Life on Friday praised the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on abortion, saying it "challenges the whole world" on life issues.

The Vatican department also said in a statement that the defense of human life could not be confined to individual rights because life is a matter of "broad social significance".

