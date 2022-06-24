Vatican praises U.S. Court decision on abortion saying it challenges world
Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 24-06-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 22:40 IST
The Vatican's Academy for Life on Friday praised the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on abortion, saying it "challenges the whole world" on life issues.
The Vatican department also said in a statement that the defense of human life could not be confined to individual rights because life is a matter of "broad social significance".
