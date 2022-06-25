Left Menu

Morocco says 18 migrants died trying to cross into Spanish territory

Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 25-06-2022 03:43 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 03:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Morocco said 18 migrants died as a result of an attempt to cross into the Spanish enclave of Melilla on Friday that led to clashes with security forces, updating an earlier figure of five deaths with an additional 13 fatalities.

About 2,000 migrants stormed a high fence that seals off Melilla, Spanish authorities said earlier.

