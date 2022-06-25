Morocco says 18 migrants died trying to cross into Spanish territory

Morocco said 18 migrants died as a result of an attempt to cross into the Spanish enclave of Melilla on Friday that led to clashes with security forces, updating an earlier figure of five deaths with an additional 13 fatalities.

About 2,000 migrants stormed a high fence that seals off Melilla, Spanish authorities said earlier.

