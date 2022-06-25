Left Menu

PTI | Badaun | Updated: 25-06-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 12:19 IST
Woman killed by husband over domestic discord
A 35-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her husband on Saturday morning following domestic discord in Ballia Nagla village, police said.

The accused allegedly slit her throat and fled, SP (City) Praveen Singh Chauhan said.

On getting information about the incident from the woman's relatives, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Domestic discord is said to be the cause of crime, the SP said, adding a hunt is on to nab the accused husband.

