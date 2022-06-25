Woman killed by husband over domestic discord

A 35-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her husband on Saturday morning following domestic discord in Ballia Nagla village, police said.

The accused allegedly slit her throat and fled, SP (City) Praveen Singh Chauhan said.

On getting information about the incident from the woman's relatives, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Domestic discord is said to be the cause of crime, the SP said, adding a hunt is on to nab the accused husband.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)