Left Menu

'Goondaism' thrives in Kerala with Pinarayi Government's active support, says VD Satheesan

Alleging attacks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's office in the state by SFI-CPI(M), Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, on Saturday said that "Goondaism thrives in Kerala with Pinarayi Government's active support".

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 25-06-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 15:29 IST
'Goondaism' thrives in Kerala with Pinarayi Government's active support, says VD Satheesan
Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Alleging attacks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's office in the state by SFI-CPI(M), Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, on Saturday said that "Goondaism thrives in Kerala with Pinarayi Government's active support". Taking to Twitter, he said, "On the way to Wayanad where SFI-CPI(M) goons attacked Rahul Gandhi's MP office. Congress and UDF will continue our protest. Goondaism thrives in Kerala with Pinarayi Government's active support."

Earlier on Friday, over 100 Students of Federation of India (SFI) workers marched into the office of Gandhi at Kalpetta, headquarters of Wayanad district. The protests by the SFI workers turned violent. The protestors assaulted office staff and damaged the office furniture.

Indian Youth Congress, in a tweet, alleged that "the goons held the flags of SFI" as they climbed the wall of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office and vandalised it. The student organization were protesting against the Supreme Court directive that made it mandatory for every protected forest tract and wildlife sanctuary to have an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of one kilometre from its boundaries.

If such a buffer zone is implemented, a large tract of Wayanad district would fall within that zone. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the attack on Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad.

Late at night, the Chief Minister ordered the Additional DGP at the state police headquarters to probe the incident and suspend the Kalpetta Deputy Superintendent of Police. The CM also directed the Home Secretary to submit a report within a week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022