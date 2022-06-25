Left Menu

Fire breaks out at commercial complex in Ahmedabad, 10 children among 50 rescued

A fire broke out at a commercial complex near Parimal Garden in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Saturday evening, said fire department officials.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 25-06-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 18:47 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a commercial complex near Parimal Garden in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Saturday evening, said fire department officials. The fire started on the third floor of the complex which also has a hospital on the fourth floor,

According to fire officer Jayesh Khadia, more than 50 persons including 10 children were rescued from the hospital. At least 27 fire tenders were rushed to the fire site to take control of the situation.

Further details are awaited. Earlier on June 3, an explosion and a fire occurred at a chemical company in Gujarat's Vadodara, but no casualty was reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

