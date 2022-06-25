Left Menu

Three held for 2021 shootout in Palghar that left 2 seriously injured

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 25-06-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 19:31 IST
Three held for 2021 shootout in Palghar that left 2 seriously injured
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons on the run for the last one-and-half years after a shootout in Nalasopara in Palghar district have been arrested, a police official said on Saturday.

On February 14, 2021, shots were fired on Baliram Gupta and Rajkumar Gupta in Moregaon, leaving both of them seriously injured, after which a case was registered at Tulinj police station, Crime Branch Unit III (Virar) Senior Inspector Pramod Badakh said.

''Acting on a tip off, a special action team of the Crime Branch left for Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and accused Rajkumar Kushwaha and Dhiraj Yadav were nabbed after a chase between Jaunpur and Varanasi on Thursday,'' he said.

The third accused, identified as Roshan Mandal, was held from Vasai the next day, he said.

