Rs 3,809 crore worth works taken up in Telangana urban local bodies

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-06-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 19:44 IST
Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd has been accorded permission to launch various infrastructure-related works across the state worth Rs 3,809 crore and the government-run body allotted projects worth Rs 3,219 crore in 117 urban local bodies.

Civic bodies of Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, Ramagundam, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, Miryalaguda and other cities are implementing various works under TUFIDC for the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 years, it further said.

''TUFIDC is primarily taking up works related roads, central lighting system, important canals, ponds, carrying out beautification and development of parks in urban local bodies,'' a government release said on Saturday.

''Out of 2,829 works, 930 works worth Rs 690 crore have been completed. As many as 741 works worth Rs 862 crore are ongoing while 1,257 works worth Rs 998 crore are in the tender stage,'' it said.

As much as 90 per cent of Siddipet underground drainage project has been completed with Rs 72.68 crore expenditure and Rs 75.76 crore Sirisilla drinking water supply scheme, Rs 160.05 crore-Nizamabad Sewage supply works and 71 per cent of 71.41 crore-Suryapet Drainage Project has also been completed, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

