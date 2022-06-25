Man taken into custody over firing incident in Himachal’s Hamirpur

Tension prevailed in Bhoranj tehsil of Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district after a firing incident, police said on Saturday.

At least five rounds were fired in a house in Mundkhar Tulsi village Friday night, they said.

Ravinder Kumar has been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the incident, Station House Officer of Bhoranj police station Suram Singh.

Around midnight, five rounds were fired. The bullet marks can be clearly seen on a wall of the house, an official spokesman said.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information regarding the firing incident. Videography of the spot was done and shells of bullets fired were recovered, he said.

Panic gripped the village after gunshots were heard, reports said.

The firing took place at the house of a person named Anuj.

Anuj is a private bus operator and owns three buses. He was at home when the incident took place. His mother first heard a gunshot sound and she thought it was a short circuit in the power transformer adjoining the house. However, she realised that it was firing from the gun when more shots were heard.

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Akriti Sharma said a case under the Indian penal code the Arms Act has been registered and investigation into the matter is on.

