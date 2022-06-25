Left Menu

Man taken into custody over firing incident in Himachal’s Hamirpur

Videography of the spot was done and shells of bullets fired were recovered, he said.Panic gripped the village after gunshots were heard, reports said.The firing took place at the house of a person named Anuj.Anuj is a private bus operator and owns three buses.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 25-06-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 21:18 IST
Man taken into custody over firing incident in Himachal’s Hamirpur
  • Country:
  • India

Tension prevailed in Bhoranj tehsil of Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district after a firing incident, police said on Saturday.

At least five rounds were fired in a house in Mundkhar Tulsi village Friday night, they said.

Ravinder Kumar has been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the incident, Station House Officer of Bhoranj police station Suram Singh.

Around midnight, five rounds were fired. The bullet marks can be clearly seen on a wall of the house, an official spokesman said.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information regarding the firing incident. Videography of the spot was done and shells of bullets fired were recovered, he said.

Panic gripped the village after gunshots were heard, reports said.

The firing took place at the house of a person named Anuj.

Anuj is a private bus operator and owns three buses. He was at home when the incident took place. His mother first heard a gunshot sound and she thought it was a short circuit in the power transformer adjoining the house. However, she realised that it was firing from the gun when more shots were heard.

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Akriti Sharma said a case under the Indian penal code the Arms Act has been registered and investigation into the matter is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022