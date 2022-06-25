Russia says it has full control over Sievierodonetsk - Interfax
Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 22:44 IST
Russian forces have established full control over the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, Russia's Interfax new agency cited the defence ministry as saying on Saturday.
Ukrainian officials said earlier in the day that their troops had withdrawn from the city after a prolonged battle.
