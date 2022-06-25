Left Menu

Russia says it has full control over Sievierodonetsk - Interfax

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2022 22:44 IST
Russian forces have established full control over the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, Russia's Interfax new agency cited the defence ministry as saying on Saturday.

Ukrainian officials said earlier in the day that their troops had withdrawn from the city after a prolonged battle.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

