J-K sub-inspector murder: 3, including officer's nephew, held

Three people, including a relative, have been arrested in connection with the killing of a police officer in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district earlier this month, a spokesperson said here on Saturday.

Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad was shot dead near his home in Pulwama district on the intervening night of June 16 and 17. His body was found in a paddy field.

Accused Arsalaan Bashir alias Faisal, Tawkeer Manzoor and Owais Mushtaq, all residents of Samboora Pampore, are the officer's neighbours. In fact, Manzoor is his nephew, the spokesperson said.

They allegedly killed Ahmad at the behest of terrorist Majid Nazir Wani of Ladhoo, who was killed in the Tujjan Pulwama encounter on June 21, the spokesperson added.

During the course of investigation, several suspects were called for questioning and the three suspects were zeroed in on. Their role in the killing was proved, he said.

Incriminating materials, a pistol and ammunition have been recovered from their possession and further investigation is underway, he said.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar has appreciated the police team that solved the case, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)