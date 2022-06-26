Left Menu

Centre grants Y-plus CRPF cover to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 13:33 IST
Centre grants Y-plus CRPF cover to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre on Sunday extended Y-plus security cover of CRPF commandos to at least 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, officials said.

Those who were provided the security cover include Ramesh Bornare, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane, Prakas Surve and 10 others.

Their families living in Maharashtra too will be secured as the security blanket entails house protection teams, they said.

Officials said the security has been sanctioned to the legislators following a recommendation made by central security agencies to the Ministry of Home Affairs, stating they and their families faced potential threats to their physical security owing to the current political scenario in Maharashtra. About four to five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos, in shifts, will be securing each MLA once they are in Maharashtra, they added. A majority of Shiv Sena MLAs have shifted their loyalty to minister Eknath Shinde and are currently camping in Guwahati, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Sena, into a crisis. The Maharashtra legislature secretariat had on Saturday issued 'summons' to 16 of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, including Shinde, seeking written replies by the evening of June 27 to the complaints seeking their disqualification. The party's national executive has authorised Uddhav Thackeray to take action against the rebel MLAs. PTI NES SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary precession with naked eyes

Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

 Global
3
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Global
4
WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Roe decision

WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Ro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022