Naxal hideout busted in Kalahandi

PTI | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 26-06-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 15:15 IST
A Maoist hideout has been busted in Odisha's Kalahandi district, and arms and ammunition have been seized, police said on Sunday.

The action came after a Naxal camp was busted by the special operations group (SOG) and the district voluntary force of the Odisha Police at Madanpur Rampur block in Bhawanipatna sub-division last Thursday, police said.

Two improvised explosive devices and detonators were recovered. Operations were intensified as police suspected the presence of senior Maoist leaders in the area.

The hideout in the Mundamuska Reserve Forest was busted on Saturday during a combing operation, an officer said.

Twenty-two live ammunition and several arms have been seized, Superintendent of Police Abilash G said.

In Sundargarh district, a gunfight had broken out between Odisha Police and two persons near Rourkela on Saturday, resulting in their arrests and seizure of an AK-47 rifle and other firearms from their possession.

Police are investigating whether the duo has links with any Maoist outfit or Jharkhand-based People's Liberation Front of India.

On Tuesday, three CRPF personnel were killed in a Maoist attack in Odisha's Nuapada district.

