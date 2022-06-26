Russia strikes training centres in three Ukrainian regions - agencies
Russia's defense ministry said on Sunday it had used high-precision weapons to strike Ukrainian army training centres in the Chernihiv, Zhytomyr and Lviv regions of Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported.
Earlier on Sunday Ukraine had said that Russian missiles struck the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.
