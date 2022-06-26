Left Menu

3 die in bike collision in Rajasthan's Tonk

Three men were killed in a collision between two motorcycles in Tonk district of Rajasthan, police on Sunday said. The incident occurred late on Saturday night in Diggi area which left Kamal Mali 30, Pradhan Jat 26, and Bhanwar Lal Jat 42 dead, police said. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their family members after post mortem, police said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-06-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 16:40 IST
3 die in bike collision in Rajasthan's Tonk
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three men were killed in a collision between two motorcycles in Tonk district of Rajasthan, police on Sunday said. The incident occurred late on Saturday night in Diggi area which left Kamal Mali (30), Pradhan Jat (26), and Bhanwar Lal Jat (42) dead, police said. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their family members after post mortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary precession with naked eyes

Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

 Global
3
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Global
4
WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Roe decision

WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Ro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022