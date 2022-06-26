3 die in bike collision in Rajasthan's Tonk

Three men were killed in a collision between two motorcycles in Tonk district of Rajasthan, police on Sunday said. The incident occurred late on Saturday night in Diggi area which left Kamal Mali (30), Pradhan Jat (26), and Bhanwar Lal Jat (42) dead, police said. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their family members after post mortem, police said.

