Bodies of couple found in a village in UP's Kannauj

Two bodies, including that of a woman, was found in a Srinagar village under Thathia police station area of the district, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the body of a man was found hanging from a tree in the courtyard of his in-law's house here and that of women was lying in a pool of blood in a room. They were husband and wife.

The incident came to light when their three-year-old son started crying after failing to wake up his mother in the morning. Hearing the commotion, the villagers entered the house and found the bodies. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dr Arvind Kumar said that the police is investigating the matter and have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. The deceased were identified has one Aarti and Shakti. The duo were married six years ago and used to have arguments very often, police said. Following a recent argument, Aarti was called to her home by her family members a fortnight ago. A few days ago, her husband Shakti came to the village to take her back. The family members had arranged for Shakti and Aarti to live at a house outside the village. The duo were living there since Jun 22, they said. According to the woman's family side, Shakti killed his wife after a dispute and hanged himself afterward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)