National Kiteboarding championship to be held in Tuticorin from June 27

YAI President Admiral Karambir Singh said, Tuticorin is one of Indias windiest coast making it an ideal arena to conduct wind-based water sports and bringing together some of the best athletes from the country to train and compete. The three-day event will be held under the aegis of the Yachting Association of India YAI which is the National Federation for sailing in the country and Premier Kite Boarding Association, the National body representing Kiteboarding in India, the release said.The event is being organised by Tamil Nadu Sailing Association and Chennai Sailing Academy.

PTI | Tuticorin | Updated: 26-06-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 17:59 IST
Tuticorin (TN), June 26 (PTI): The third edition of the National Kiteboarding Championship will be held here from Monday.

The event will see over 50 athletes from all over the country competing for top honours, a press release said here. The regatta will be governed by the rules as defined in the Racing Rules of Sailing. YAI President Admiral Karambir Singh said, ''Tuticorin is one of India's windiest coast making it an ideal arena to conduct wind-based water sports and bringing together some of the best athletes from the country to train and compete.'' The three-day event will be held under the aegis of the Yachting Association of India (YAI) which is the National Federation for sailing in the country and Premier Kite Boarding Association, the National body representing Kiteboarding in India, the release said.

The event is being organised by Tamil Nadu Sailing Association and Chennai Sailing Academy. Kiteboarding will be making its debut in Olympics at Paris in 2024.

Tuticorin Collector K Senthil Raj will be among those present at the opening ceremony. Tamil Nadu Ministers Geetha Jeevan and Anitha R Radhakrishnan will preside over the valedictory ceremony on June 29. Kiteboarding is a sport that involves using wind power with a large power kite to pull a rider across a water, land, or snow surface. It combines aspects of paragliding, surfing, windsurfing, skateboarding, snowboarding and wakeboarding.

