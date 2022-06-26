Police raid rave party in HP's Kullu; 8 arrested with drugs
The Himachal Pradesh Police raided a rave party and arrested eight people for possession of drugs in Kullu district, an official said on Sunday.
A little over Rs 4 lakh cash, over 200 bottles of liquor, 88 gm charas and other drugs were recovered from their possession late on Saturday, the official said.
The party organiser, identified as Kashish Gulyani (24) from Rajasthan's Alwar, had obtained permission to play music at the party in Shilha village located in the popular Parvati Valley, but the police seized several drugs during the raid, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said.
All the accused are in the age group of 23-29 years. Of these, five are from Karnataka, and one each from Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, he said.
Besides Gulyani, the other accused are Sandesh Shinde (26), Chetan Kumar (26), Mahmud Suleman (25), Mallik Rehan (26) and Nitin Neelkanthya (25) from Karnataka, Hemant Tomar (23) from Delhi and Dharmendra Kumar (29) from Himachal Pradesh's Raisan in Kullu district, he said.
All of the arrested men were caught with drugs. Besides charas, MDMA and LSD were also recovered from the party venue, he added.
They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and Excise Act, the SP said.
