ED summons Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 12:54 IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Enforcement Director has summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday for questioning in a money-laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl', officials said.

The Rajya Sabha MP has been asked to depose before the federal agency at its office in south Mumbai on June 28 and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The development comes as the Shiv Sena party battles rebellion from a group of its MLAs, putting a question mark on the future of Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The ED in April provisionally attached assets worth more than Rs 11.15 crore of Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of this investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

