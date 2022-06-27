Left Menu

At least 26 killed in attack in South-West Cameroon - medical officer

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 15:27 IST
At least 26 villagers were killed in an attack on Saturday in the Akwaya district of Cameroon's South-West region, where separatist insurgencies have added fuel to long-running inter-ethnic conflicts over land, local sources said on Monday.

The district medical officer, Enow Daniel Kewong, said 26 bodies had been found so far and other people were still missing after the attack on Ballin village, near the border with Nigeria.

