Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's judicial custody extended

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 15:58 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Monday extended by two weeks the judicial custody of Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, arrested by the ED in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel passed the order on a plea moved by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking an extension of Jain's custody after the AAP leader, who is hospitalized, appeared through a video conference.

Earlier during the day, the judge refused to entertain the plea noting that neither Jain nor any lawyer representing him was present before the court during the proceedings.

After being told that Jain was hospitalized, the court directed the ED to ensure Jain's presence before it later in the day through video conference.

The judge heard the arguments on the agency's plea and extended the politician's judicial custody for 14 days.

The ED had arrested Jain, 57, on May 30 in an alleged money laundering case under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He was admitted to a city hospital last week after his oxygen level dipped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

