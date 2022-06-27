Israel to work with world powers to shape any Iran nuclear deal - Gantz

Israel will work with world powers to have an impact on any deal that may emerge from their nuclear negotiations with Iran, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday.

"With the expected or possible resumption of the nuclear talks, we will continue to work together with the United States and other countries in order to make our position clear and influence the crafting of the deal - if there is such," Gantz told reporters.

Reiterating his disclosure from last week of an air defence alliance with unidentified regional partners, Gantz said there were "additional operational dimensions" to the cooperation. He did not elaborate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)