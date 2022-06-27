Russia says Ukraine at fault for missile 'falling' on Kyiv residential building
Russia's defence ministry on Monday denied responsibility for a missile that hit a Kyiv residential building over the weekend, saying it was likely caused by a failure of Ukraine's air defence system. Missiles struck the Ukrainian capital Kyiv for the first time in weeks on Sunday.
Missiles struck the Ukrainian capital Kyiv for the first time in weeks on Sunday. Ukraine said an apartment block and a site close to a kindergarten were hit, with U.S. President Joe Biden saying the attacks were more evidence of Russia's "barbarism" in its offensive against Ukraine. In a statement, the Russian defence ministry said on Monday it had fired four missiles that hit their target, an arms factory in Kyiv.
However, the ministry said it believed a Ukrainian Buk missile defence system by mistake intercepted a Ukrainian-fired S-300 air defence missile which then "fell on a residential building." "The regime in Kyiv attempted to intercept Russian high-precision missiles with anti-aircraft weapons stationed in the city," the defence ministry said.
Instead, "due to the lack of coupling of air defence systems and radio equipment launchers located in urban areas, two S-300 anti-aircraft missiles were shot down in the air by Ukrainian Buks. Presumably one of the downed anti-aircraft missiles fell on a residential building." Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilian areas, in what it calls a special military operation, despite widespread images of destroyed residential buildings and a U.N. estimate that at least 4,731 civilians have been killed since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.
