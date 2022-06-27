Mexico to offer fiscal support to firms that save water amid drought

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would offer "fiscal support" to companies that lower their water consumption in the northern state of Nuevo Leon, in a bid to tackle a drought in the region.

Speaking at a news conference, Lopez Obrador said a solution to the water shortage must be found by local authorities, but that the federal government is willing to help. "We would help them fiscally, but decisions must be taken there," he said, without giving details of the support. He said his administration had already transferred substantial resources to the state, without disclosing the amount.

More than half of Mexico is currently facing moderate to severe drought conditions, according to the federal water commission CONAGUA, amid extreme heat that scientists blame on climate change. The industrial powerhouse of Monterrey in Nuevo Leon is currently grappling with a water shortage that has led authorities to curtail water access to only a few hours a day for the 5.3 million residents of the city's metropolitan area.

The president also called on local authorities to prioritize domestic consumption and find ways to make factories lower their water usage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)