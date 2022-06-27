Left Menu

Delhi L-G directs MCD, North MCD to identify buildings prone to collapse

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North DMC) to identify all dangerous buildings prone to collapse or damage and ensure measures to prevent any sudden eventuality.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 21:42 IST
Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North DMC) to identify all dangerous buildings prone to collapse or damage and ensure measures to prevent any sudden eventuality. Invoking Section 348 of the DMC Act, 1957 and Section 258 of the NDMC Act, 1994 that mandates the MCD and NDMC to identify such buildings and take appropriate remedial measures, the LG has issued written directions to Special Officer, MCD, Commissioner, MCD and Chairman, North DMC to undertake the exercise and submit an action taken report within a fortnight, the Lieutenant Governor office said on Monday.

The LG has directed the MCD and North DMC to make sure that such dangerous buildings do not cause any mishap or loss of lives and property or any inconvenience to the people at large. For this, the civic agencies have been directed to take appropriate action to demolish or repair such vulnerable buildings. Considering the difficulties in carrying out rescue and relief operations in case of any mishap in congested or densely populated areas, the LG has also asked the agencies to identify such areas that provide limited and restricted access for fire tenders or cranes and address them in anticipation by preparing an action plan for effective disaster management in consultation with the concerned District Magistrates.

Ever since taking over as the LG, on several occasions, he has directed the civic agencies to ensure there is minimum waterlogging or flooding on the streets during the rains. The civic bodies and road-owning agencies have also been told to carry out pruning of trees, particularly the dead or weak branches that are precariously hanging over the busy arterial roads, streets and lanes of the city. (ANI)

