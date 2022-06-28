Russian shelling kills five civilians in Ukraine's Kharkiv -regional governor
Russian shelling of the city of Kharkiv in northeast Ukraine killed five people and wounded 22 on Monday, including five children, the regional governor said.
There was no immediate comment from Russia, which denies targeting civilians. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
"All of them are civilians of Kharkiv, who were walking on the streets, on playgrounds," Oleh Synehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, said on the Telegram messaging app. "My sincere condolences to their families."
