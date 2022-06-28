Left Menu

No vigilance officer to be made member of committees: NDMC

The New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC has directed its departments that no vigilance officer shall be made member of any committee to avoid conflict of interest. NDMC areas are home to the high and mighty of the country, including Union ministers and parliamentarians besides many top industrialists.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 14:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has directed its departments that no vigilance officer shall be made a member of any committee to avoid conflict of interest. NDMC's Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) is primarily responsible for the enforcement of anti-corruption measures in the NDMC and of the instructions and guidance issued by the Central Vigilance Commission for the maintenance of integrity in public services.

If a prima facie case is made out, appropriate action, either disciplinary or legal proceedings are initiated against the charged NDMC servant with the approval of the competent authority and with the advice of the Central Vigilance Commission, as the case may be.

''It is ordered that no vigilance officer shall be assigned as a member of any committee such as Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), committees for interview and assessment, keeping in view the fact that vigilance should have an impartial view while examining the process of assessment in case of a situation of any conflict of interest,'' a senior NDMC official said. NDMC areas are home to the high and mighty of the country, including Union ministers and parliamentarians besides many top industrialists. Parliament House, offices of all ministries, Supreme Court, high court and residences of Supreme Court judges, senior bureaucrats and senior military officers are in NDMC areas.

