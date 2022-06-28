Russia fines United Parcel Service over data storage -TASS

A Moscow court fined United Parcel Service 1 million roubles ($18,900) on Tuesday for an alleged refusal to localise the data of Russian users on Russian territory, the TASS news agency reported.

The fine is one of several expected to be handed to foreign companies on Tuesday. ($1 = 53.0000 roubles)

