Meerut house blast caused by firecrackers being illegally manufactured there, not LPG cylinder: Cops

The Meerut police on Tuesday said the June 27 blast at a house here took place as firecrackers that were being illegally manufactured there caught fire and not due to a cooking gas cylinder explosion.

A woman was killed and seven other people were injured in the blast at the house in Summer Garden Colony under the Lisadi police station area on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Sajwan said during an on-site investigation by a field unit of police, evidence of firecrackers being manufactured in the house was found.

A case is being registered under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Explosives Act, he said.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that firecrackers were being illegally manufactured in the house by a close relative of Intezaar, the head of the family that was living in the house, Sajwan said.

Intezaar's relative, Mustakim, would be taken into custody soon, he added.

The SSP inspected the spot with other officials.

Sajwan had said on Monday that eight people were pulled out of the debris by police and fire brigade teams. While Shamima (28) succumbed to her injuries, the others were rushed to a local hospital.

The intensity of the blast was such that two neighbouring houses were also damaged, according to the police.

