Two held for burglaries in MMR region

Two persons were arrested for committing burglaries in Vasai and Virar areas in Palghar district of Maharashtra and stolen jewellery worth Rs 24.08 lakh recovered from them, police said on Tuesday. A police officer said the duo was arrested on Sunday after scanning CCTV footages and based on other inputs.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 28-06-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 15:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were arrested for committing burglaries in Vasai and Virar areas in Palghar district of Maharashtra and stolen jewellery worth Rs 24.08 lakh recovered from them, police said on Tuesday. A police officer said the duo was arrested on Sunday after scanning CCTV footages and based on other inputs. He said the duo is suspected to be involved in at least 17 cases of burglary in the limits of Virar which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan region.

