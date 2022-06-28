Delhi Police produces Md Zubair before court

Delhi police on Tuesday produced Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair before a court here in a case related to an "objectionable tweet" he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

The police produced Zubair before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria on the expiry of his one-day custodial interrogation.

The court is likely to begin hearing a police plea for Zubair's custody for five more days.

